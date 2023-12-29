Jeremy Renner has been working on a new project amid his recovery. Nearly a year has passed since the 52-year-old actor's near-fatal snowplow accident, and, as he's worked hard to get back on his feet, Renner has been busy writing music.

Renner announced that his first album, Love and Titanium, was forthcoming back in October, writing, "A collection of music we wrote about different milestones in my journey of recovery since Jan 1st this year. Love and Titanium has been painful, deeply healing, and ultimately cathartic for me to create. I hope I get the courage to share with you all."

Then, two months later, Renner revealed that his album's first single, "Wait," would be released on New Year's Day, the one-year anniversary of his accident. He additionally teased that the song will tell the "story of life, death, recovery, all things learned along the way."

Shortly thereafter, fans got to hear a snippet of the track for the first time. As clips, both throwback and recent, play of Renner with his 10-year-old daughter, Ava, he sings about the complexities of life.

"I know that I'm complicated / I don't have a lot to say / Maybe I'm uncomfortable / A little unpredictable sometimes / Whatever it's worth / I know it hurts / You are the ocean and I am the Earth," Renner croons.

In March, the Hawkeye star sat down for an emotionally candid interview with Diane Sawyer, where he spoke for the first time about the accident and the aftermath.

"I chose to survive, this is not going to kill me," he declared. "... I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium."

