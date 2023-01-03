Jeremy Renner Shares Hospital Bed Selfie Amid ICU Recovery for Snow Plow Accident
Jeremy Renner is sharing his gratitude for his fans from his hospital bed. After suffering a serious injury on Sunday that required hospitalization and surgery, Renner assured fans that he'll be OK in a new selfie.
The Hawkeye star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a snapshot of his bruised and battered face, as well as a message of thanks.
"Thank you all for your kind words," Renner wrote. "Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."
Along with the visual update from Renner, the actor's rep shared a positive update with ET. "Jeremy is making positive progress and is awake, talking and in good spirits," the rep said Tuesday. "He remains in ICU in critical but stable condition. He is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support. The family asks for your continued thoughts while he heals with his close loved ones.
A rep for Renner told ET on Sunday, "As of now, we can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."
On Monday, ET learned that Renner underwent chest surgery to address his injuries. Renner's publicist revealed the actor suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" as a result of the accident.
Renner was in the Mt. Rose Highway area in Reno, Nevada, Sunday morning when the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office tells ET they "responded to a traumatic injury."
"Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital," the Washoe County Sheriff's Office said. "Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances of the incident."
Renner, who lives outside Reno near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, has previously posted videos and photos of himself using his plow to help his family get out of winter storms once they’re over.
