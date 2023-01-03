Al Roker Set to Return to 'Today' After Hospitalizations: 'The Sunshine Is Coming Back'
Al Roker is making his return to Today this week! The 68-year-old weatherman will be back on the NBC morning show in person on Friday, Jan. 6 after lengthy hospital stays kept him away in November and December.
Roker's co-hosts joyfully shared the update on Tuesday's show. As Savannah Guthrie announced, "We have some great news to share this morning. Al is coming back to the show."
Roker's longtime colleague Hoda Kotb added, "He’ll be here Friday. He’ll be right here in Studio 1A. This is his place. He’ll be in his seat right where he belongs. We cannot wait for that."
Guthrie gushed, "Not the same without Al. Our sunshine is coming back Friday morning."
Back in November 2022, Roker was hospitalized with a blood clot in his leg that traveled to his lungs. The condition caused him to miss his first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 27 years. Though he returned home in time to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family, he was soon rushed back to the hospital.
"Listen, it's been a tough slog. I'm not going to deny this. It's been the hardest one yet," he said of his most recent hospitalization last month. "You know, I've had my share of surgeries, but it gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I'm a very fortunate person."
