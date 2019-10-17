Jeremy Renner's Ex-Wife Alleges He Threatened to Kill Her

Jeremy Renner's custody battle with his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, continues.

In new court documents obtained by ET, Pacheco makes shocking claims against Renner, including that he allegedly put a gun in his mouth and that he allegedly threatened to kill her.

Pacheco -- who is asking the court for sole custody of her and Renner's 6-year-old daughter, Ava -- alleges that, last November, Renner was at a club, intoxicated from cocaine and alcohol, when he allegedly spoke about killing Pacheco, saying he "could not deal with her anymore, and he just wanted to be gone."

Pacheco claims the night ended with Renner putting a gun in his mouth, threatening to kill himself, and then firing the gun into the ceiling while Ava was asleep in her room. She also claims that, in another instance, a nanny overheard the actor say he was going to Pacheco's house to kill her and then kill himself, because "it was better that Ava had no parents than to have [Pacheco] as a mother."

The court docs allege that Renner has an ongoing history of substance abuse and inappropriate partying, as well as verbal and emotional abuse, and claim that the actor has been under the influence when he had custody of Ava. They also allege that cocaine was observed lying around Renner's residence within reach of his daughter. Pacheco is asking that Renner's visits with Ava be monitored.

A rep for Renner, meanwhile, tells ET: "The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy. This is a matter for the court to decide. It's important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni's declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind."

Renner has also filed for sole legal and physical custody of his daughter, with monitored visits for Pacheco. In his filing, the actor refers to his ex as a "gate-keeping bully who is using the child as a commodity and pawn in her struggle to control Respondent [Renner]." The docs also accuse Pacheco of making false claims of physical and sexual abuse and questioning their daughter about her time at Renner's house, and further allege that allege that Pacheco's graphic artwork is unsuitable for Ava to be exposed to.

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

