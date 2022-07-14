It's the year of the crystal for Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn, who celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on Thursday. Both actors posted tributes to each other on Instagram.

"15 Years Today!" the 48-year-old actor wrote beneath a selfie of the couple wading in a pool of water. "This one puts up with my Mommy Issues, cheapness and is infinitely out of my league. INFINITELY. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY! Love ya, Babe!"

Romijn posted a shot of them matching in bright red outfits at a dining table. In the candid photo, O'Connell is whispering something into her left ear -- she smiles brightly while looking down across the table.

"Still smiling after all these years," the 49-year-old X-Men actress wrote beneath the post. "Happy 15th Anniversary @mrjerryoc Love you!"

Last month, O'Connell spoke about his upcoming anniversary at the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards, telling ET that he is surprised Romijn is still married to him.

"We haven't thought really about it because I think we're both shocked that we made it this far. We're still getting over just the shock of still being married," he joked.

Jokes aside, though, he told ET that he’d already purchased a gift. "I actually already purchased an above moderately priced piece of hardware," the TV personality shared. "It has a stone in it. It's not the cleanest stone, but I mean, I tried. I tried."

He added that they'd probably be celebrating with their twin daughters, Dolly and Charlie, 13.

The couple tied the knot in July 2007. Romijn was previously married to John Stamos.

She spoke about her first marriage during an appearance on her husband's show, The Talk, in May, where O'Connell noted the fond memories his wife still has of her time with Stamos.

"When I’m with you personally, and I hear you talk about your ex-husband, it sounds like it was fun," O'Connell said. "You always have really fun memories."

"I do, I have a lot of really fun memories," Romijn said. "I have a lot of fond memories of him. A lot of things about him that I miss. But yeah, it's tricky. It's a very hard decision to come to when you decide to end a marriage. It was heartbreaking."

Though heartbreaking, the trio have remained friends, with O'Connell assuring viewers that there's no bad blood between him and Stamos.

“We’re all friends, come on," he said on the show.

