Jerry O'Connell Jumps In to Help Put Out Food Truck Fire

Jerry O'Connell jumped into action on Sunday. The 49-year-old co-host of The Talk was quick to help out when he saw a food truck on fire in Malibu, California, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

According to the outlet, O'Connell was in the car with his and wife Rebecca Romijn's 14-year-old twins, Dolly and Charlie, when he saw the scary scene.

As O'Connell witnessed sheriff's deputies pulling a man out of a vehicle and removing nearby propane tanks, the TV personality decided to help out with the latter task, the outlet reports.

After pulling over, O'Connell moved a gas can, before scaling a fence to grab a fire extinguisher in an effort to keep things under control until the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived, per the outlet.

According to the outlet, O'Connell helped firefighters back in 2003 when a wildfire broke out near his home. O'Connell, who tied the knot with Romijn in 2007, has yet to speak out about the incident.

