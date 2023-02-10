Watch Jerry O'Connell Give Rebecca Romijn a Steamy 'Magic Mike' Style Lap Dance (Exclusive)
Jerry O'Connell is showing off his moves for wife Rebecca Romijn. On Friday's episode of The Talk, the show celebrates co-host O'Connell's upcoming 49th birthday with all things Magic Mike.
After welcoming on Magic Mike's Last Dance stars Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek, O'Connell stripped down alongside Magic Mike Live dancers to perform a sexy routine for his wife of more than 15 years.
For the performance, a shirtless O'Connell wore only jeans as her performed the routine. Romijn, 50, sat in a chair, smiling and clapping, as her husband wowed with his steamy choreography.
Sheryl Underwood and guest co-host Lisa Rinna also got dances of their own during the aptly-titled "Take It Off on The Talk" episode, which ended with O'Connell carrying Romijn off the stage.
When ET chatted with O'Connell last year, he spoke about celebrating his 15th anniversary with Romijn, with whom he shares 14-year-old twins, Dolly and Charlie.
"I think we're both shocked that we made it this far," he joked. "We're still getting over just the shock of still being married."
O'Connell's birthday episode of The Talk airs Friday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. ET; 1 p.m. PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
