Jerry O'Connell is showing off his moves for wife Rebecca Romijn. On Friday's episode of The Talk, the show celebrates co-host O'Connell's upcoming 49th birthday with all things Magic Mike.

After welcoming on Magic Mike's Last Dance stars Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek, O'Connell stripped down alongside Magic Mike Live dancers to perform a sexy routine for his wife of more than 15 years.

For the performance, a shirtless O'Connell wore only jeans as her performed the routine. Romijn, 50, sat in a chair, smiling and clapping, as her husband wowed with his steamy choreography.

Sheryl Underwood and guest co-host Lisa Rinna also got dances of their own during the aptly-titled "Take It Off on The Talk" episode, which ended with O'Connell carrying Romijn off the stage.

When ET chatted with O'Connell last year, he spoke about celebrating his 15th anniversary with Romijn, with whom he shares 14-year-old twins, Dolly and Charlie.

"I think we're both shocked that we made it this far," he joked. "We're still getting over just the shock of still being married."

O'Connell's birthday episode of The Talk airs Friday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. ET; 1 p.m. PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Rebecca Romijn Reflects on Marriage to John Stamos With Current Husband Jerry O'Connell (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Jerry O'Connell and Natalie Morales Transform Into Megan Fox and MGK

Jerry O'Connell Recalls How He First Got Rebecca Romijn's Attention

Jerry O'Connell Celebrates 15 Years of Marriage to Rebecca Romijn

Related Gallery