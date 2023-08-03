Time flies when you're living it up!

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reunited on the red carpet at the show's season six midseason premiere Wednesday, and the epic moment marked the first time Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola has been on a carpet with her castmates since the show's original iteration, Jersey Shore, came to an end in 2012.

Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Nicole Cortese were all in attendance for the big night.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV

It's remarkable to see how much the cast has grown and evolved since the world first met them over 13 years ago, when Jersey Shore premiered in December 2009.

In January 2010, the cast came together for that year's Golden Globes Nominees and Presenters Day event, posing together for one of the cast's first public media gatherings, where they were all smiles, excited to be a part of a hit show.

Tiffany Rose/WireImage

How time flies!

On Wednesday, the group dressed in their Jersey finest -- and Snooki even called back to the show's early days with her signature half-up half-down hairstyle, complete with the pouf -- a pinned-back bouffant at the top of her head.

Of course, Pauly D had to sport his go-to blowout, taking us all back to 2009, when fans were first introduced to the MTV series.

Also in attendance at Wednesday's premiere were Mike's wife, Lauren, and Vinny's Uncle Nino.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV

While Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was noticeably missing from the bunch, ET has learned that he does make a return in season 6, despite taking a step back last season to focus on his mental health.

"Every now and then, he sends me little check-in texts," Mike told ET earlier this week. "He's doing well; he's focusing on his mental health for the past couple of years and I think that everyone is going to be able to see a little bit more from this season."

As for Sammi's shocking return, the cast was genuinely surprised.

"I never thought in a million years that Sam would come back, I thought it was gonna be someone else," Mike admitted. "It's been over a decade and we always were like, 'Oh, why hasn't she come back?' And next thing you know, she walked through the door and everyone's mouth dropped."

Sammi meanwhile, was happy to be reunited with her roomies.

"It feels like I never left, honestly, through all these years," Sammi said, adding that she kept up with the new series "here and there."

"I missed them... it was never like, my cast, it was kinda like I didn't come back for my own personal reasons," she said of her decision not to join Family Vacation initially. While Jenni admitted she assumed that her past "beef" with the star was part of the "toxic situations" Giancola mentioned in her original decision to not join the cast for the reboot, the latter clarified that their differences did not influence her decision.

"I say this all the time, I feel like I'm repeating myself, but I was 22 when I did the show, and I was in a really bad relationship and being on TV, in general, is just a lot," Sammi said. "There's a lot of pressure and outside voices you're hearing. [And] social media can be a lot, so I couldn't really handle it. When they decided to go back to the show years later, I was just like, I am working on myself. I don't want to put myself in an environment that wasn't really healthy for me at the time. I'm in a different place now, and I'm feeling good, and I feel like it was the right time to come back in."

See the cast reunite when Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres Aug. 3 on MTV.

Meanwhile, for a look at how each of the castmembers has grown since the original Jersey Shore first kicked off, check out the gallery below!

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Sammi Giancola Decided to Return to 'Jersey Shore' After a Decade

Sammi Giancola Reveals How She Prepared to Reunite With Ex Ronnie

'Jersey Shore' Cast Talks Sammi Giancola's Return After 11 Years

‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Guesses Iconic Quotes From the Show! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery