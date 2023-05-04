Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola has officially made her return to the Jersey Shore franchise by making a surprise appearance at the end of the season 6 finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

After Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Nicole Cortese wrapped up another dramatic trip, the final episode flashes forward to a "few months later," showing them all gearing up for another vacation.

Not only is Ronnie Ortiz-Magro seen returning to the franchise after taking a step back the past few seasons, but Giancola reunites with her former co-stars when she unexpectedly shows up at the house where they're all staying.

"Holy sh*t," Sorrentino says when the front door opens and he sees who comes through it.

"Hey, guys, sorry I'm late," Giancola says to a clearly shocked group.

"What the f**k," DelVecchio shouts as everyone erupts in laughter, before he's later seen talking to the camera. "Is this real? Are you a hologram? Is this A.I.?"

But the happy reunion doesn't last long, with the clip showing Giancola already having to defend herself.

"Why are you being messy and coming for me?" she asks at one moment, before she is later seen screaming at the dining table. "Can you let me f**king talk?!"

The rest of the teaser shows the cast getting emotional, with Polizzi crying on the phone as their get-together clearly takes a wrong turn and many of them want to leave.

What happens next? Audiences will have to wait and see when Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns.

The preview of Giancola's return to the franchise comes after Jersey Shore officially announced she was going to be onFamily Vacation in March. At the time, both the series and reality star took to Instagram, posting behind-the-scenes photos of her taping confessionals.

"She’s still the sweetest b**ch you’ll ever meet," the Jersey Shore official account wrote, while Giancola posted her own photo with the caption, "OK I can finally say… I’m backkk!"

As ET previously reported, Giancola was one of the original cast members of Jersey Shore and appeared on the MTV breakout reality series for six seasons from December 2009 to December 2012. When Family Vacation was first announced in 2017, Giancola was the only person not listed among the cast.

At the time, Giancola took to Instagram to share why she wasn't returning. "I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship," she wrote. "I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS."

"However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies. I've decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy," she continued. "I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me! I've just decided to live my life for me these days."

Currently, the revival stars DelVecchio, Polizzi, Sorrentino, Farley, Guadagnino Pivarnick and Cortese. After five seasons of Family Vacation, Ortiz-Magro left the series. But he, along with Giancola, are slated to return when the series picks back up on MTV.

