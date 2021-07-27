Sammi Giancola, known to Jersey Shore fans as Sammi Sweetheart, has called off her engagement to Christian Biscardi.

The reality star confirmed the news in a video posted to TikTok on Monday. Sammi answered a number of fan questions in the video, including "Are you single?" and "Are you happy?" both to which she replied "Yes."

Rumors have been swirling for a while now that Sammi and Christian had split after fans noticed that the two unfollowed each other on social media in June. Sammi has since deleted all photos from her feed that feature Christian.

As ET previously reported, Christian proposed to Sammi in March 2019 after two years together. They were planning to say "I do" in fall of 2020, but reportedly put their nuptials on pause amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm completely overwhelmed with happiness. Yesterday was the best day of my life!" Sammi wrote on Instagram at the time, announcing her engagement. "I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!!"

"I am beyond excited to get to marry my best friend!" Christian gushed in his own post. "Here's to the future Mr. & Mrs. Biscardi."

Meanwhile, Sammi's former Jersey Shore castmates have also been making headlines the past year, for their love lives, babies, behind-the-scenes drama and more. Watch below:

