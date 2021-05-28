Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino welcomed his first child with wife Lauren Sorrentino this week, and the cast of Jersey Shore is pumped to see their co-star as a dad!

ET caught up with Jenni 'Jwoww' Farley, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D and Angelina Pivarnick ahead of Jersey Shore Family Vacation's highly-anticipated return to MTV on June 3, where they shared their thoughts on Mike's new role as a father to baby boy Romeo. At the time, they were patiently awaiting to hear the happy news about the baby's arrival.

"I'm so excited for them!" Jenni exclaimed to ET, as Deena gushed, "Oh my god, they are going to be the most amazing parents."

"We are still waiting in anticipation," added Vinny. "I know it's very close and I'm just wishing them health. We are all a little nervous right now, but I'm just wishing them the best."

Vinny, who joked about his dating status during the interview, also said that he plans to "live vicariously" through Mike and Lauren, as well as his other castmates who are parents.

"I'm a good uncle," he shared. "It's fun to hold their babies, and then when they start crying, I give the babies back."

As ET previously reported, Mike and Lauren announced the arrival of their newborn via social media on Thursday. The adorable baby boy was born on Wednesday, according to his very own Instagram, which was set up by his parents. He weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 19 inches.

"Romeo Reign Sorrentino 🚀," Mike captioned a series of photos showing their baby boy all swaddled up, as well as pics of himself and Lauren with their son in the hospital.

The new parents first announced the happy news of their pregnancy in a food-themed Instagram post back in November. "We have a Baby Situation," Mike captioned a photo that showed him and Lauren posing in their kitchen with "Baby Sorrentino May 2021" spelled out in flour on their countertop. The glowing mama-to-be posted an announcement of her own, writing: "Our biggest blessing is on its way."

The following month, the college sweethearts shared the sex of their baby on Instagram. "Gym Tan We’re having a Baby Boy," Mike commented on a series of pictures of him and Lauren standing in front of a giant Christmas tree..

The duo, who wed in November 2018, previously suffered a miscarriage, but told ET in November 2019 they weren't giving up hope on adding to their family.

"We're doing OK," Lauren told ET at the time. "[Mike] leads our family by example, with going through our past tragedies and trying to pick ourselves up and dust ourselves off. I looked at him lost when this happened, like, 'I don't know what to do, I don't know how to recover from this.' And he just kept doing the next right thing. You get ready for the day. You're just one day at a time, and we're almost a month later, and I'm doing a lot better."

Lauren said, "We're still trying [to have kids]," to which her husband agreed and added: "We're going to keep trying. We can't wait until that happens, and we're very excited to start that chapter, and we're moving forward."

