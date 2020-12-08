It's a boy for Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino!

The Jersey Shore star excitedly revealed via Instagram on Tuesday that the two will be welcoming a baby boy in May 2021. The news comes just a few weeks after Lauren announced she was pregnant with their first child together.

"Gym Tan We're having a Baby Boy," Mike captioned a series of pics from their holiday-themed virtual reveal.

He also tagged "@itsbabysituation," the account he and Lauren already set up for their little one.

Last November, Mike and Lauren revealed to ET that they were "still trying" for kids after healing from her heartbreaking miscarriage.

"We're doing OK," Lauren shared at the time. "[Mike] leads our family by example, with going through our past tragedies and trying to pick ourselves up and dust ourselves off. I looked at him lost when this happened, like, 'I don't know what to do, I don't know how to recover from this.' And he just kept doing the next right thing. You get ready for the day. You're just one day at a time, and we're almost a month later, and I'm doing a lot better."

"We had no experience in dealing with this particular situation. We kind of relied on our faith and we looked at each other for support," added Mike. "We're going to keep trying. We can't wait until that happens, and we're very excited to start that chapter, and we're moving forward."

