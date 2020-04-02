Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is doing his part to flatten the curve.

In an interview with ET's Rachel Smith on Thursday, the Jersey Shore star opened up about how he and his wife, Lauren, are self-quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. Mike and Lauren are working with the New Jersey government to encourage others to do the same.

"We answered the call, and I'm very grateful to be a part of such a positive message," he shared. "We really wanted to be a part of using our platform to help people spread awareness about flattening this curve -- staying home, and if you have to go out, to be smart and practice social distancing."

"We did a little video for the government and they put it up, and I was very excited to be a part of it. It's a really good story," Mike said.

Mike also addressed recent initiatives to help slow the spread of the disease -- like allowing some prisoners early release. New Jersey is reportedly set to release 1,000 inmates early to curb coronavirus risk, with other states following suit. Many of the inmates being released were locked up as part of probation sentences or municipal court convictions.

"Honestly the governor and everyone is saying that crowds over 10 is not safe right now. So, I think they're doing their best to try to alleviate that situation," Mike told ET. "There's a lot of people that are crowded up in those situations."

The reality star was released from prison last September, following an eight-month sentence for tax evasion. "I know firsthand that in halfway houses, there's 50, 60, 70 people all together, and they're just trying to fix that situation right now," he added.

Social distancing and staying safe amid the pandemic is something that every Jersey Shore cast member supports. While fans can watch the group with new episodes ofJersey Shore Family Vacation on MTV every Thursday night, the group has been staying in touch about the situation in their group chat.

"We talk pretty much every single day about every single thing. In that group chat, there's articles about everything from social distancing to the guidelines to what the president said. So, we're on top of everything," Mike revealed, calling some of the texts "hilarious." "Maybe one day we'll try to make it public, but for right now it's something that I can enjoy during this quarantine situation."

For now, Mike is focusing on his alone time with Lauren.

"We're doing good! Me and my wife have a really, really strong foundation. I was in prison for 8 months and we were able to handle that situation very strongly, and also we handle addiction very well," he explained. "So this right here... it's a different situation, which is quarantining. But at the same time, we take things day at a time. And we're doing just great."

"I would just suggest, if anybody was listening, 'Happy wife is a happy life!'" Mike joked.

The G and T part of GTL is a little harder these days, so Lauren has put her husband to good use.

"We just bought our new home end of last year, so we have a lot to fix up and do and decorate," Lauren said. "So, it's like, a huge nesting moment with this quarantine."

"It's going really good. He's very well behaved, I have to say," she joked of her husband. "He was trained very well and he knows how to keep me happy."

The couple are using their days to stay productive, but as Mike revealed, all bets are off after dark.

"By 10 o'clock at night we got a bowl of snacks, we're watching movies and Netflix," he confessed.

"It happens every night. We do so good, dieting for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and then as soon as the nighttime comes, around 9, 10 o'clock, we put on Tiger King," Mike said. "We get the bowl of snacks and we're just living our best life."

See more on Mike in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Leave Prison After Serving 8-Month Sentence (Exclusive)

'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Sneak Peek: Mike Sorrentino Makes His Big Return

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Celebrates 4 Years 'Clean & Sober'

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren 'Still Trying' for Kids After Miscarriage This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery