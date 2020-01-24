Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns next month and judging by this sneak peek, the continuation of season 3 is going to be lit.

A new trailer dropped that features the whole crew -- Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino -- back together again after Mike was released from prison in September. Mike served an eight-month sentence in the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, after pleading guilty to tax evasion.

Clearly, the group is excited about his return and it looks like he gets himself into a little trouble with the reunion of "MVP" -- Mike, Vinny and Pauly.

"My probation officer is not going to like this," he jokes at one point.

Meanwhile, JWoww is shown living it up after her divorce from her ex-husband, Roger Mathews.

"Divorce parties are a thing," she tells cameras as she's filmed throwing cash in the air with a sash and tiara reading "divorced."

It appears Snooki is also living her best life, noting, "You're going out at 1 a.m., you have three kids, you're awesome."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns Feb. 27 at 8/7c on MTV.

The upcoming episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation could very well be its last ones of the group all together again. Although it appears Snooki is happy to party in the new trailer, she announced on her podcast -- It's Happening With Snooki and Joey -- last month that she's retiring from the show because she's in a different space in her life. The 32-year-old reality star explained that it's too hard for her to spend time away from her children with her husband, Jionni LaValle -- their two sons, 7-year-old Lorenzo and 7-month-old Angelo, as well as their 5-year-old daughter, Giovanna.

"I just can't do it anymore," she said. "Like, literally, leaving my kids to film it is really, really hard on me... I try and quit every single day. The poor producers are like, 'Dude, are you going to quit this time?' I quit every single time we film because I just hate being away from the kids."

"I don't like partying, like, three days in a row," she added. "It's just not my life anymore. And I want to be home with the kids. I don't mind a here or there going to a dinner or whatever, but it’s just really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show. That's one reason."

She also was not a fan of all the "drama."

"When I leave my kids and I film the show, I want to have a good time and I'm putting myself out there and I just want to come off as a good person," she shared. "And lately on the show, it's been very drama. Our show, Jersey Shore, is about family and making fun of each other and having a good time and laughing and just knowing that it’s all in good fun. And lately, it's just like everything is so serious."

Watch the video below for more:

