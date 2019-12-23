Jenni "JWoww" Farley celebrated her boyfriend's big day in style.

The reality star took her handsome beau, Zack Clayton Carpinello, out to The Butcher's Block steakhouse in New Jersey for his 25th birthday, and they were joined by some familiar faces for the big occasion.

Farley's close friends and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-stars, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Vinny Guadagnino, also sat down with the pair, along with Sorrentino's wife, Lauren, and their close friend, Jamie Giovinazzo.

Farley, 33, took to Instagram to share a pair of classy snapshots of the big dinner to commemorate her boyfriend's special day.

"When 24 turns 25 🥰 celebrating at @thebutchersblocknj" Farley captioned the smiling shot, right before the group chowed down.

The second pic in the slideshow post showed Carpinello holding up a heavy plate piled high with the massive cuts of meat that would then be grilled for the party's lavish dinner.

Meanwhile, Sorrentino shared the same group pic that Farley posted, which he captioned, "Great Food & Even Greater Company 🥩."

While Farley's bestie, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi wasn't able to attend, the Jersey Shore star commented under Sorrentino's post, "I am def coming next time mawmas 🔥❤️ #family."

The celebratory dinner comes a few months after Farley and Carpinello got back together following a brief split, after Carpinello was seen flirting and touching fellow Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick in a Las Vegas club.

