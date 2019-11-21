Apparently Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick's wedding to Chris Larangeira wasn't all fairytale bliss.

According to an eyewitness at the wedding, some of her bridesmaids, including the other female cast members of the Jersey Shore, had a speech that roasted Angelina -- and she didn’t take it well. Angelina left and then came back and was screaming at the producers (who were filming the wedding) and wouldn’t talk to the girls.

ET exclusively broke the news that Angelina tied the knot with Chris at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, on Wednesday. The reality star wore a stunning white lace Castle Couture dress, which she styled with a gorgeous matching veil, silver tiara and jewelry.

Angelina's co-stars Deena Cortese, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Snooki all served as bridesmaids in the event, despite JWoww and Angelina's falling out on this season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

JWoww and Angelina have been at odds on the show after JWoww accused Angelina of trying to kiss her boyfriend, Zack Carpinello.

