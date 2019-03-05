Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and her boyfriend of two years, Christian Biscardi, have decided to make it official!



On Tuesday morning, the Jersey Shore alum posted a moving photo of Biscardi down on one knee, asking for her hand in marriage. In the image’s caption, the former reality star shared her excitement after saying yes.



“I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness. Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate,” the 31-year-old wrote. “I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!!”



She followed that up with a number of sweet hashtags to mark the occasion including #Fiance, #MrsBiscardi and #Stillcryingtearsofhappiness.



Biscardi also shared the image, writing alongside: “I am beyond excited to get to marry my best friend! Here’s to the future Mr. & Mrs. Biscardi.”

Soon after Giancola shared her post, her former co-star, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, offered her congratulations, writing, via Page Six: “OMG IM SCREAMING SAMANTHA I LOVE YOU!! You deserve the world and I love him.”

The bride-to-be also posted a video and photo showcasing their view of a pier, close to where the engagement presumably took place.



Giancola was one of the original cast members on the hit MTV show in which she had an on-again, off-again relationship with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. When the show’s reboot, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, came together in 2018, Giancola decided not to participate.

Courtesy of Instagram

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and my relationship,” she wrote to fans in March of last year. “I am not the same person I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations.”

ET spoke with Ortiz-Magro early last year, where he made it clear that Giancola's decision not to participate isn't an issue for him.

"No bad blood. I’m supporting everything she does,” he explained while promoting the show. "Me and Sammi have been done for about three years. I've done a single show, Famously Single, I had multiple relationships. We ended on a term that it is what it is, and she chose to move on in a chapter in her life that did not choose Jersey Shore. I chose Jersey Shore, and we all support her as a group."



Since, he and Jen Harley, his off-and-on girlfriend and the mother of his daughter, have been navigating a number of perilous situations including breakups, alleged physical altercations, and his stint in rehab for alcohol abuse and depression.



Get loads more breaking news down below.



RELATED CONTENT:

'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reveals He Went to Rehab for Depression and Alcohol Abuse

'Jersey Shore' Star Deena Cortese Gives Birth to First Child

Angelina Pivarnick on Friendship With Her 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Co-Stars (Exclusive)

Related Gallery