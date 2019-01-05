'Jersey Shore' Star Deena Cortese Gives Birth to First Child

Deena Cortese is a mom!

The Jersey Shore star welcomed her first child with husband Chris Buckner on Saturday, she revealed on Instagram, alongside the precious first photos and videos of her little one. Cortese announced her pregnancy in July, sharing with fans that she and Buckner planned to name their baby boy Christopher John, after his dad.

"Our Little Man has finally arrived 💙 Christopher John Buckner (CJ) born January 5th at 4:41 pm at a whopping 20.5 inches..6 Lb 8.5 ounces 💙❤️ Uhg mommy and daddy love you so much CJ .. youre our everything 🌎 i never thought i could love Chris anymore than i did until i saw him hold CJ ❤️," Cortese wrote.

Though CJ came in January, he was supposed to make his big entrance in December. "Chris and I decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans! 💙. Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing ! We have a sweet little boy on the way! We Are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness💙 December can’t come soon enough!" the reality star wrote in July.

Cortese celebrated her baby shower with her Jersey Shore castmates in November, and on Dec. 29, she told followers that after what seemed like a long pregnancy, she couldn't wait to meet her little boy.

"Yes.. yes I’m still pregnant .. getting a lot of messages and tweets assuming I had the baby bc I haven’t posted since Christmas .. but it seems like CJ is just super comfy in mommys uterus," she said. "Before you comment 'I feel like you’ve been pregnant forever' .. imagine how I feel .. so let’s refrain from that 👌🏼 .. hoping he’ll be ready soon because mommy and daddy are super ready to meet him 💙."

It's been quite the journey to motherhood for Cortese, who admitted to ET back in March that being around her co-stars, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley, and their kids, gave her baby fever.

"Oh, yeah, I had baby fever," she said at the time. "We do plan on trying soon, so hopefully soon a little meatball will be on the way."

In June, she told ET that she and Buckner were trying for a baby, and the next month, she revealed her little one was on the way. See more on Cortese in the video below.

