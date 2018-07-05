'Jersey Shore' Star Deena Cortese Shares First Bump Pic and Her Pregnancy Cravings

Deena Cortese can’t wait to be a mom!

The 31-year-old Jersey Shore star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her first bump pic. The photo comes after the Monday announcement that she’s expecting a baby boy with husband Chris Buckner.

Clad in a figure-hugging blue dress, Cortese strikes a pose in front of a chalkboard that reads “14 weeks.” Also on the board, Cortese reveals that her baby is the size of a large lemon, that she’s feeling “tired but EXCITED” and that her pregnancy cravings have already kicked in, which includes fruit, candy and ice pops.

“Excited to share our pregnancy journey with all of you!! Our first bump pic 💙💙,” Cortese captioned the shot of her cradling her small bump. “Don’t worry I won’t post bump pics every single week! Lol but this is the first!! #bumppic #motherandson #christopherjohn #weeklybumppic 📸: @cbuckner_.”

Also this week, the Jersey Shore star shared a cute video from her gender reveal party as well as a pic of her with best friend Michele Olbrys, who’s also expecting a baby.

Cortese has had babies on the brain for quite a while. ET caught up with her last month, and she admitted that she was "still trying" for a baby, and was ready to be a mom "hopefully soon."

ET also spoke to the now-expectant mother back in March, where she said that being a mom would be her "dream" and that she "can't wait" to have a baby of her own.

"Oh, yeah, I had baby fever," she said at the time. "We do plan on trying soon, so hopefully soon a little meatball will be on the way."

Here's more with Cortese:

