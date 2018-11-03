It was a Jersey Shore family affair for Deena Cortese's baby shower -- including Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola!

While the former reality star skipped out on joining her co-stars for the MTV revival, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, she was there to support Deena as she celebrated her soon-to-be baby boy.

Fellow Jersey Shore stars Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Angelina Pivarnick were in attendance at the bash, as well as Snooki and JWoww's young daughters. The group couldn't help but commemorate their reunion -- or Deena's big day -- with tons of pics on social media.

"DEENER’S baby shower for CJ! Can’t wait to meet another addition to our family. Love these ladies so much!!!!!! #Family #MySisters ❤️❤️," Snooki captioned one snap. Deena and her husband, Christopher Buckner, are planning to name their son after his father.

"Deena’s Baby Shower ☺️ #Fam," Sammi wrote alongside another shot.

Snooki also shared a photo of her daughter, 4-year-old Giovanna, with JWoww's daughter, 4-year-old Meilani. "Girls working it at CJ’s shower! @deenanicolemtv," she wrote.

While Sammi explained to fans that she chose to opt out of the show to “avoid potentially toxic situations,” likely referring to her ex-boyfriend, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, she was still part of the series in spirit. Pauly D famously took it upon himself to replace real-life Sammi with a fake (but lifelike) Sammi doll -- which became a major fixture all season long.

During an ET interview in June, Pauly said he had spoken to Sammi about the joke.

"I have! I have [talked to her] and she gets the joke, she knows it was all in good fun, I'm glad too 'cause I was like, 'Shoot, I hope she doesn't hate me,' you know?" he said. "And I wanna say that thing is so heavy, it's like dead weight!"

Deena, who has remained closest with Sammi over the years, also revealed why she chose to defended her on the show, whenever the cast brought up her name.

"It was important to me, because I would hope if I wasn't in the house, she would do the same for me, and I really think she would," Deena said. "I told her I wasn't really gonna let anybody talk bad about her and she's fine, she thinks the whole thing was funny, she doesn't care."

See more in the video below.

