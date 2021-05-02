Deena Cortese is officially a mom of two! The Jersey Shore star and her husband, Christopher Buckner, have welcomed their second child together. Cortese and Buckner are also parents to 2-year-old CJ.

The couple's newborn baby boy was born on Saturday.

"The Buckners are now officially a party of 4 ❤️Cameron Theo Buckner was born May 1st at 7:21pm weighing 7 pound 3 ounces and 20 inches long 💙💙," Cortese wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "He is such a little angel baby .. mommy is feeling well and we are all so beyond happy and we’re bursting out with so much love .. our hearts are full! We can’t wait until he meets his big brother tomorrow!! 🥰 #boymom #bucknerpartyof4."

Cortese announced her second pregnancy in October. "We’re so excited to announce we’re expecting Baby Buckner #2," she captioned a series of fall-themed pregnancy pics, revealing her due date was May 1, 2021. "Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy! CJ is going to be the best big brother ever!!! #blessed #growingfamily sooo for everyone that was asking YES YES YES ..I’m pregnant."

In December, Cortese shared the name she and Buckner had chosen for their second son: Cameron Theo Buckner. "This pregnancy has been super different from my first," Cortese captioned a series of Instagram photos showing off her baby bump and sharing how her second pregnancy was progressing. "I feel like I can already feel our little Cameron’s personality. With CJ From the moment I was pregnant he made it known he was in there .. sick from the moment I found out until around week 15 .. after week 15 he didn’t go unnoticed he was kicking me and letting me know .. hey I’m in here ! And as you all know CJ is a little riot with super energy and a little ham."

She continued: "Cameron has been so different for the first 18 weeks some days I’d forget I was even pregnant .. a little tired ..but for the most part super normal .. I just started feeling him this past week .. but he’s very calm in there lol .. some days I get nervous so I throw my home Doppler on and boom there he is .. heart beating at a strong 145-150.. but then it’s like he realized and he moves .. haha I feel like Cameron might be more like his daddy and be more calm and to himself .. but who knows !!"

