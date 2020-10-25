'Jersey Shore' Star Deena Cortese Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Baby on board! Jersey Shore star Deena Nicole Cortese and her husband, Christopher Buckner, are expecting their second child!

The reality star took to Instagram on Sunday to share the exciting news, along with a slideshow of Halloween-themed family photos announcing the upcoming fourth member of the family.

"We’re so excited to announce we’re expecting Baby Buckner #2 May 1, 2021," Cortese wrote, gleefully revealing her due date. "Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy! CJ is going to be the best big brother ever!!! #blessed #growingfamily."

"Sooo for everyone that was asking YES YES YES ..I’m pregnant ❤️" she added.

The adorable family snapshots showed Cortese and Buckner, along with their 1-year-old son Christopher, standing together on their pumpkin-covered front porch, rocking Halloween shirts also celebrating the announcement.

Buckner's shirt reads, "You can't scare me, my wife is pregnant," while Cortese's shirt features a quote from Hocus Pocus, "I smell a child." Meanwhile, the proud expectant parents created a chalkboard sign that reads, "This little pumpkin is going to be a big brother."

The announcement was met with scores of celebratory comments and messages from Cortese's friends, family and Jersey Shore co-stars.

"YASSSSS MAWMA❤️🙏🏽 So excited for you!," Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi wrote under the post, while Jenni "JWoww" Farley commented, "🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 best news."

Buckner also celebrated the news of their second baby, commenting on his wife's post, "Anotha 1 ! Love you so much babe. To the best mama bear ever!"

Congrats to the happy couple!

