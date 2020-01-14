News

'Jersey Shore' Star Deena Cortese Reveals Son Needs Foot Braces After Being Mom Shamed for the Way He Walks

Deena Cortese
Deena Cortese has had enough with the "ridiculing" she has received from mom shamers on her social media.

TheJersey Shore star took to Instagram on Tuesday to clap back at those who frequently call her out for not putting shoes on her 1-year-old son, Christopher "CJ" John and criticizing the way he walks. In a lengthy post, she revealed that her son has metatarsus adductus, a foot deformity that causes the foot to turn inward, and that they are getting braces for his feet to have it corrected.

"Please before messaging me telling me what I should do or asking and making comments about why he’s not wearing shoes.. maybe ask if I’ve already looked into what you see could be wrong ..because more than likely I have," she wrote. "Anything you guys notice about my son .. I most likely noticed it before anyone else."

Cortese continued by saying that she didn’t think it was necessary to let anyone know about her son's condition, but that the comments she was receiving "doesn't make a mother feel great."

"CJ has Metatarsus Adductus.. and will be getting night braces to get it corrected .. he’s had it since he was born but we noticed it at 10 months when he started walking," she further explained. "The doctor says it’s common and we’ve been on top of it .. unfortunately his right foot has an extreme case and he literally can not get a shoe on .. that is why CJ isn’t in shoes and just socks and booties."

The reality star then implored that people "shouldn't call mothers out by telling them what they should do before knowing or asking for facts first."

Cortese and her husband, Chris Buckner, welcomed CJ last January. They recently celebrated his first birthday with a circus-themed celebration.  The family was joined by their Jersey Shore pals, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley.

