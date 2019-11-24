Deena Cortese is clearing the air.

Last week, she, alongside Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-stars Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley, served as a bridesmaid at Angelina Pivarnick's wedding to Chris Larangeira. However, on Friday, she wrote a message in a private Instagram post defending her, Snooki and JWoww's speech, which apparently upset Pivarnick on her big day.

"Listen, I understand your (sic) all upset about our speech but we also included nice things in it as well," Cortese wrote in the since-deleted post. "We thought since Angelina always says 'I never take myself seriously' she would truly laugh at the stuff we said .. clearly we were wrong .. we're friggen human .. people make mistakes."

Cortese went on to state that individuals on Instagram have attacked her and her son, Christopher John "CJ" Buckner, following her and her fellow bridesmaids' apparently regrettable speech at the wedding.

"But wishing bad on my son .. how are you any better?" Cortese added. "Our speech was not meant to be malicious .. we actually did a lot while filming with Angelina for her wedding .. I'm not a mean person and our intentions were never negative ... yes we had a 'roast' part which yes I understand no one agrees with but Chris' one brother brought up his period s**t tattoo .. so why is us making jokes during a speech a problem .. we truly thought she was going to laugh and right after we went into how lucky we are to have her in our lives and she's the sister we needed in the house… I was truly going to stay [quiet] but when people continue to come after my 10 month old son .. I'm done."

Later, when a fan questioned her side of the story, she wrote: "Wait until the episode and episodes air leading up to this wedding .. I'm just not someone that fights and I'm very sensitive so these comments hit me hard."

Pivarnick and Larangeira's wedding on Wednesday was held at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Besides Cortese, JWoww and Snooki, fellow Jersey Shore cast members Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, DJ Pauly D and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino all attended.

