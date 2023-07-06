'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Brings Back Sammi Giancola and Everyone Is Shook: Watch the Trailer
'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation': Sammi Sweetheart Makes Shocking…
'Vanderpump Rules': How Ariana Madix Envisions Her Life Post-Sca…
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Robert De Niro's Grandson, Dead at 19
Drena De Niro Shares Heartbreaking Reaction to Son’s Untimely De…
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address Divorce Claims as The…
Bennifer, JAY-Z and Beyoncé and More Stars: Go Inside Michael Ru…
Robert Irwin Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Rorie Buckey…
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Separate After 27 Years of Ma…
Peta Murgatroyd Gives Birth to Second Child With Maks Chmerkovsk…
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Insists She Did Not Pre…
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey Vi…
Kevin Federline Slams Report Britney Spears Is Using Meth
Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Cutest Moments: From Smiling Courtside…
Keke Palmer's Partner Darius Jackson Shames Her Over See-Through…
'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Cries About Husband's Death
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Show Sweet PDA in Deleted 'Selling S…
Allison Mack Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Her Involvement …
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
Chrissy Teigen Has Secretly Welcomed Baby N0 4., Just Six Months…
After the first half of season 6 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation ended with the shocking return of Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, the reality series is back with the second installment of episodes -- and even more of the original Jersey Shore star who has not appeared on the spinoff until now.
And if that's not enough, Giancola is not the only original star that's reuniting with her former housemates. The remainder of season 6 also sees Ronnie Ortiz-Magro making a comeback to the franchise after taking a step back the past few seasons.
Of course, in the trailer for the new episodes, there is no shortage of drama as the Jersey Shore family is finally all back together for the first time in 11 years. "It can't get any better than this," Sammi says as the extended preview teases the ups and downs -- as well as a callback to that note -- to come in the second half of season 6.
This vacation also sees Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Nicole Cortese navigating their own personal and family dramas when the latest trip kicks off in snow-filled Pennsylvania.
According to MTV, "tensions between Angelina and Jenni from earlier this season continue, while a shocking revelation about Angelina’s father influences Mike to investigate. Plus, things are bound to get a little messy when Mike reveals he’s been talking to Sammi’s infamous ex."
Season 6 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.
RELATED CONTENT
Sammi Giancola Appears in the 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Finale
Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Returning to 'Jersey Shore'
What Sammi 'Sweetheart' Has Been Up to Since 'Jersey Shore' Days