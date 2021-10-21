Jesse Spencer Shares Emotional Video After 'Chicago Fire' Exit

Jesse Spencer's exit from Chicago Fire stirred up a lot of emotions for fans on Wednesday's landmark 200th episode, when he decided to relocate to Portland, Oregon, to look after his late best friend's sons.

Spencer, who had been with the long-running firefighter drama since its inception in 2012, departed the series after nearly a decade playing Captain Matthew Casey, one of the leaders at Firehouse 51.

Following his final episode (for now), the 42-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a sweet and emotional video of his time on the show, as well as his co-stars over the years, that was soundtracked by his ukulele playing and singing.

In the four-minute video, candid behind-the-scenes moments captured by Spencer of the cast and crew on location and on set are riddled with nostalgic memories. Watch it below.

His fellow castmates and OneChicago cohorts, past and present, also shared touching messages to Spencer on social media following his farewell.

Spencer explained his decision to depart Chicago Fire in season 10, though acknowledged that the door is open for a return in the near future.

"We were coming up to the 200th episode. I called [showrunner] Derek [Haas] on making a personal decision and broke him the news that I thought it was time to leave the show. And he agreed that we should at least get Casey to 200 episodes," Spencer told reporters. "It was a difficult decision because I've loved the show from the start. But there's other things that I would like to do in the future. There's some family that I need to take care of. And 18 years is a long time, that's a long stretch. I was marking off these milestones and looking to the future... Derek didn't want me to leave, but we both agreed that if it was time for me, then it was time. It was a difficult decision, and I hate to leave the show because I do love this show. But when the time comes, the time comes."

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. For more, watch below.

