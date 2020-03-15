Jesse Tyler Ferguson took to Twitter on Sunday to pay tribute to his canine co-star, Beatrice.

The Modern Family actor shared a snapshot of the French Bulldog, who starred on the sitcom as Stella, the beloved pet to Ed O'Neill's character, Jay Pritchett.

"Rest In Peace sweet Beatrice," Ferguson wrote alongside a snapshot of himself and husband Justin Mikita standing next to the Frenchie on the set of the ABC series. "We love you so much."

Beatrice began playing Stella during the 4th season of the series, after taking over the role from her predecessor, a famous Frenchie named Brigitte.

Rest In Peace sweet Beatrice. We love you so much 😭 https://t.co/kYzkl1m3yepic.twitter.com/aGZZWH695g — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) March 15, 2020

Beatrice died unexpectedly just days after the series wrapped production and filmed it's final episode, according to The Blast, who first reported the news.

ET spoke with Ferguson last week, and the star opened up about how it felt to bid farewell to his long-running, award-winning sitcom series.

"There’s a great freedom that comes with finishing up an 11-year run of something artistically. I can do whatever I want to do. But the reality of the situation is we all really love each other," Ferguson told while promoting his return to the stage. "When August comes around and it's a time that we would be going back to work after our summer hiatus, I think we're all gonna feel a void."

"We have a group text that we're all on, and we're all checking in with one another," the actor continued. "We've all gone off already in these new jobs and these new opportunities and people are with their families, and yet we're still wanting to stay very connected to one another. It’s going to be a group of people that I'm always close with but it’s just going to be in a different way. I'm not going to see them as often."

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Jesse Tyler Ferguson on Saying Goodbye to 'Modern Family' and Hello to Hosting 'Extreme Makeover' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reflects on Saying Goodbye to 'Modern Family' After 11 Seasons (Exclusive)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Husband Justin Mikita Are Expecting a Baby

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Wants This Role at 'Modern Family' Co-Star Sarah Hyland's Wedding (Exclusive)

Related Gallery