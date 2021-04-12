Jesse Williams and his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, have been ordered to attend "high conflict" parenting classes. Despite finalizing their divorce last October, the former lovebirds are still in a contentious custody fight, and have been ordered to attend the special program as they continue to navigate their coparenting relationship.

According to legal documents obtained by ET on Monday, the actor and the real estate broker -- who were married from 2012 to 2017 before splitting -- have been ordered to participate in an educational course called Between Two Parents, designed specifically as a "high conflict parents program."

The six-session online course was created to teach parents who have divorced different conflict resolution tactics and skills to ease the stress of separation on their children.

Williams and Drake-Lee share two children -- daughter Sadie, 7, and son Maceo, 5.

The documents -- which were originally filed in March -- indicate that Williams requested a change to the custody arrangement that had been decided upon when their divorce was settled last year.

The judge denied the actor's request, ordering that the pair "shall remain sharing legal and joint custody" of their kids, and that the request to change the arrangement "is not in the best interest of the minor children."

Their divorce was finalized on Oct. 9 after the pair had been involved in a lengthy battle and reached an agreement in September 2019.

The Grey's Anatomy star got to keep the $936,810 he had earned from Grey’s Anatomy since their 2017 split. Williams was ordered pay $40,000 per month in child support and, after settling two outstanding payments from 2019, would no longer have to pay spousal support.

Williams filed for divorce from Drake-Lee in April 2017 after five years of marriage. Drake-Lee originally requested sole physical custody of Sadie and Maceo, but the pair was granted joint physical custody in March 2018.

