Jessica Alba Shares Sweet Photos of Daughter Honor on Her 13th Birthday: 'My Baby Is a Teenager'
Jessica Alba officially has a teenager! The Honest Beauty founder took to Instagram Monday to share several sweet snaps of her daughter, Honor, in celebration of her 13th birthday.
"My teenager!!!! This is 13! Honor -yes you are way taller than me already, which you love to remind me. But you have a heart of gold, you are filled with compassion, you are wicked smart, silly, hilarious, and so kind... I’m just so proud of you 😢... I’m sorry that whenever I look at you too long, I burst into tears - they are happy tears because the love is so deep and so profound and sad that I can’t push pause. So you are gonna have me to accept my emotional outbursts boo," the proud mom of three shared in the heartfelt post.
Adding, "You choosing me to be your mama has been one of the greatest gifts in life baby girl! I hope your teens are everything you hoped for and more, remember to soak up every moment. I love you with my whole heart and soul. ~your mom #happybirthdayhonor #thisis13 #honorcita."
Last year, during an interview with SiriusXM’s The Highway, Alba shared the emotional moment her eldest daughter surpassed her in height.
“My friend was over and he took the photo and he was like, 'No, no, no, she’s taller,'” she explained.
Adding, “Then we’re back to back. Just, I fell apart. I just started crying and he was like, that is hilarious. And he started taking pictures, but yeah, she’s taller than me.”
The L.A.'s Finest star concluded, “I mean, literally over COVID she went from like a size seven to like a nine shoe. And she went from being 5-foot-4, and she’s like 5-foot-6… 5-foot-7. It’s crazy. It’s like, Honor, you don’t understand… you were this little nugget and I just like, you were just my baby.”
The 40-year-old actress also shares daughter Haven, 9, and son Hayes, 3, with husband Cash Warren.
