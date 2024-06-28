Jessica Alba just revealed a special fact about her recent appearance with her daughters that made it even more sweet as honey.

In early June, the actress and Honest Company co-founder was joined by her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren, and their daughters, Honor, 16, and Haven, 12, at a Los Angeles screening of her latest movie, Trigger Warning, out now on Netflix. While the appearance was a frame-worthy one for the famous family, Alba revealed in an Instagram post that her daughters were actually in dresses worn by her more than a decade ago.

"Throwing it back all the way to ‘07 and ‘10 in the sweetest way ever 🥹," Alba wrote on Instagram. "For the screening of Trigger Warning, Honor wore my @prada dress from the 2007 premier of Valentine's Day in London 💙 & Havie wore my @dolcegabbana dress from Comicon for Good Luck Chuck in 2010 🖤."

Indeed, as evidenced by the throwback photos of Alba, the mom of three sported the same green checkered v-neck design as daughter Honor in 2007 and posed in the same denim dress as Haven in 2010. Her son, Hayes, 6, did not attend.



"I loooove seeing my girls wear some of my archived pieces and adding their own touch 🫶🏽 #FashionFriday," Alba said.

Jessica Alba poses with daughters Honor and Haven at a screening of her movie, Trigger Warning, as they wear her old dresses. - Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Jessica Alba

While the girls seem to be interested in raiding mom's closet, her dance moves have a different effect on them. As Alba previously told ET, she's tried to show them her skills in Honey, but they're not impressed.

"They're like, 'It just makes you look desperate, mom, when you show me this. It doesn't make us like you more,'" she said. "'...It's so lame.'"

Alba's firstborn, Honor, recently celebrated her 16th birthday, spurring tears from her proud mom.

" My sweet 16 year old Honor ❤️🥹I'm crying writing this -it’s the most tender feeling in the world being your mom. Your sweet but wise disposition from day one -only allowing those who you trust closest to you- is inspiring. Those who will treat challenges between you with softness, can be silly and most importantly who are authentic to their core. You sniff out fake people like no other. You are effortless in standing in your truth, you are considerate and kind and you care deeply about everyone around you. You have developed this incredible ability to help others without getting sucked into drama you are the shoulder that so many count on," she wrote in an Instagram tribute. "I along with daddy have grown tremendously alongside you as you have this beautiful quiet, healing energy that elevates us all. I’m so so proud of you for choosing what feels right vs what’s cool -for consistently choosing your mental wellness above all else and for unapologetically pursuing your dreams. You are a powerhouse of a human and you are only 16! We are all so blessed my baby and I feel tremendously grateful for our relationship -for our bond. You chose me to be your mama baby girl -it has been the greatest gift my angel. I love you more than words could ever express. You are growing up way too fast for me 🥺 but I couldn't be more proud."

