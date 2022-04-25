Jessica Biel shares a striking resemblance to her husband, Justin Timberlake, in her new Hulu true crime series, Candy.

Biel, who plays housewife turned axe murderer, Candy Montgomery, dons a curly wig that many fans have said gives major early-NSYNC Timberlake vibes. When ET's Lauren Zima spoke to the actress, she said she couldn't agree more, adding that the wig is mashup of her husband and his mother, who too has a short, curly 'do.

"We laughed about it because it looked like the early days of those beautiful curls," Biel shared. "Let's get serious, he had beautiful curls. And his mom, now actually has like, current, really cool hipster short curly hair. It's weird, it kind of resembles both of them. At the same time."

It was a thought shared my some of Biel's co-stars, including Pablo Schreiber -- who plays Allan Gore -- who thought Biel brought in a picture of Timberlake's early aughts curls to the show's hair department for a reference.

"There was some conversation on set about that, and actually, my first thought when I saw it was, 'Wow, did you take a picture of your husband to the hair department and say I want this?' 'Cause that was my first thought."

Timothy Simmons, who plays Pat Montgomery, told ET the hairdo reminded him of his mom's 1980s look.

"I actually had never put that together, 'cause I felt like every time I saw someone’s hairstyle, I felt like I was looking at my own, like, old pictures of my own mom. I like, couldn't get over that, that little period of time, is sort of like my mom's hair heyday too," Simmons shared.

In the miniseries, Biel's character brutally murders her best friend, Betty Gore, played Melanie Lynskey, after engaging in an affair with Betty's husband, Allan. While neither could relate to the Candy's murderous rage, both Lynskey and Biel told ET that they understood the pressure their characters faced as both women and mothers in the early 1980s.

"The women at that time and in that community, it was just a given that they would do all of that work," Lynskey explained. "It wasn't a discussion, and to think of doing all of that, being so tired, and no thanks for it, just kind of makes the expectation that every single day of your life is gonna look like that. It would be really overwhelming."

"I think that that theme, and those things you're talking about, really drives both of these women in their separate ways," Biel added. "I really relate to that, and I think every mom and every dad in the entire world can relate to one day feeling, at least one day feeling, overwhelmed. I mean, I feel overwhelmed almost every day, truly, trying to balance life and work, and family and everything."

She continued, "And I can empathize, you know, feeling alone, even when you're surrounded by people and they're hanging off your body. You just feel completely isolated and alone, so, I really think that those important themes you talk about, it's something that I think we can all connect on, and it's something that I definitely, personally connected on with both of these women."

Candy will debut on Hulu with its first episode, Monday, May 9, followed by one new episode daily until the finale on Friday, May 13.

RELATED CONTENT

Watch Jessica Biel as Axe Murderer Candy Montgomery in Hulu's 'Candy'

Jessica Biel Celebrates 40th B-Day With Cute Pics of Adorable Kids

Jessica Biel Wishes '80s Baby' Justin Timberlake a Happy Birthday: PIC

Jessica Biel Discusses ‘Secret COVID Baby’ She and Justin Timberlake Had During the Pandemic This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery