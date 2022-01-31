Jessica Biel Wishes '80s Baby' Justin Timberlake a Happy Birthday With This Must-See Photo
Justin Timberlake Leaves Flirty Comment on Jessica Biel's Instag…
Inside Khloé Kardashian's 'Strained' Relationship With Tristan T…
Tristan Thompson Says He’s Sorry to Khloe Kardashian After Admit…
How Khloe Kardashian Is Doing Following Tristan Thompson Baby Sc…
Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Britney Saga
Jessica Chastain on ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ 10 Years Later and PSIFA …
'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 3 Cast Revealed: Athletes, 'House…
2022 PSIFA: Jessica Chastain, Kristen Stewart and More Reflect o…
'Mayor of Kingstown' Finale Sneak Peek: Jeremy Renner Gets Into …
‘Darcey & Stacey’: Darcey and Stacey Dish on Season 3 and Darcey…
'Euphoria' Cast on Their Close Bond Amid a 'Chaotic' Season 2 (E…
Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…
'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei on Their New Spinoff and Son A…
How Lady Gaga Is Approaching New Projects After 'House of Gucci'…
Oliver Hudson Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘The Cleaning Lady…
'Wipeout' Contestants Fight Their Way Through Obstacle Course to…
How John Cena Brought a Likeability Factor to His ‘Peacemaker’ C…
‘Yellowjackets’: Everything to Know Before Season 1 Finale
Oscars 2022: Who Will Host?
Jessica Biel is paying tribute to her husband, Justin Timberlake, with a hilarious photo on his special day. Timberlake turned 41 years old on Monday, and the 39-year-old actress Instagrammed a cute picture of the two dressed in '80s fashion.
In the photo, the two beam as they wrap their arms around one another on a beach. Timberlake rocks a pair of brightly colored shorts, a pink flamingo shirt and a tie-dye bandana, as Biel is similarly festive in a pink high-cut bathing suit and lacy black shorts and a bra top over it.
"Happy birthday, 80s baby 💚," Biel captioned the photo.
Biel and Timberlake have been married since 2012. They'll celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary in October. Last month, she posted rare family photos, which included their two sons, 6-year-old son Silas and 1-year-old Phineas.
Biel and Timberlake have largely kept their children out of the spotlight. In September, she did talk about becoming a mother of two and struggling to raise a newborn all over again during her appearance on Today With Hoda and Jenna. She also shared that Silas was an amazing big brother to Phineas.
"He finds him really funny, and the baby thinks that Silas has hung the moon. So, that's really cute," she said. "He, of course, wants to do everything that his older brother's doing and follows him around everywhere. But Silas is the best big brother. He's so sweet, and he's just a lovely guy. We're pretty lucky. They're sweet boys."
RELATED CONTENT:
Jessica Biel Needed 'Full Education' on Parenting With Baby No 2.
Jessica Biel Reacts to Fan Who Says She's Not Believable in Some Roles
Jessica Biel Shares That Son Silas Thinks JT's Music Is 'No Big Deal'