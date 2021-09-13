Jessica Biel is opening up about the difficulties she faced in welcoming her second son, Phineas, 1, with husband, Justin Timberlake. In a new interview on Today with Hoda and Jenna, Biel told the show's hosts that she "started from scratch all over again," when it came to taking care of a new baby for the second time.

"I remember going, 'When does he eat real food? What kind of cream? What bathtub?' I felt like I forgot — it was amnesia," Biel explained of relearning the process with baby Phineas. "I started from scratch all over again, and I didn't expect that. I just sort of thought, 'Well, I'm an expert now. You know, I've done this before, and I can do it again.' No, I needed a full education all over again."

Biel, who also shares six-year-old Silas with Timberlake, told Today that Silas is "the best big brother" to the 13-month-old tot.

"He finds him really funny, and the baby thinks that Silas has hung the moon. So, that's really cute," she shared. "He, of course, wants to do everything that his older brother's doing and follows him around everywhere. But Silas is the best big brother. He's so sweet, and he's just a lovely guy. We're pretty lucky. They're sweet boys."

But like all siblings, the pair do butt heads from time to time.

"He also is starting to get irritated about [Phineas] snatching his toys," The Sinner star said. "We're in that mode."

In June, Biel talked about having a "secret COVID baby" during an episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. The actress and producer told Shepard that she didn't originally intend to keep her pregnancy and birth to Phineas a secret.

"I had, like, a secret COVID baby," Biel shared. "It wasn't like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left."

Biel has been spending her days juggling Zoom calls and changing diapers, and while she admitted it's been "super hard," Biel called being a family of four "amazing."

"Someone said to me, 'Two is like having a thousand.' And that's exactly what it feels like," she shared. "The balance of everything is very different and super hard. But I agree. I mean, it's amazing. It's so interesting. It's so funny. The conversations I'm having now with my 6-year-old is so cool. Like, he's a real person saying the funniest stuff and he's so sensitive and tender. It's just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell."

