Jessica Biel was all smiles on Wednesday as she reflected on how Justin Timberlake proposed to her nearly a decade ago. During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the host prompted Biel to tell the story as she and Timberlake gear up to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in October.

"It was so nice, and so sweet and so unexpected," Biel gushed. "I had no idea it was coming."

The 40-year-old actress went on to share that the proposal took place in Montana on a piece of property the pair had owned at the time. "We had snowboarded all day, it was the middle of winter," Biel continued, noting that the snow was waist high and they were both in head-to-toe snowboarding gear.

After the two went to check out the property, Timberlake made his move. "All of a sudden, he just gets down onto his knees and just sinks into the snow," Biel said, laughing. "Then he just looks up at me and holds up the ring."

"It was the most lovely, surprising, hilarious [proposal,]" Biel added, reconfirming she had no idea it was coming. "I had this huge glove on, he was like ripping the glove off." Biel joked that it was Timberlake's "confidence" that made him not nervous to snowboard all day with the engagement ring in his pocket.

Biel and Timberlake said "I do" in October 2012, and are still going strong. Earlier this week, Biel gushed about their marriage while speaking to ET's Lauren Zima.

"I'll have to give Justin the credit in this moment," Biel said when asked how they keep their marriage alive. "For this one thing that he always says to me, 'We might be married, but we have to keep dating,' and it's so true. You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together."

"It's not always easy, as we all know, but those touch point moments make all the hard times palatable," Biel added.

The two walked the red carpet at the premiere of Biel's new limited Hulu true crime series Candy, and couldn't have been happier to get a night out together.

"It's always fun to celebrate something that you're proud of, and to do it with him and have a glass of wine -- it feels special, it does," Biel said.

Biel and Timberlake share two sons: Phineas, 2, and Silas, 7.

