Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were looking sweet as candy at the premiere of Biel's new limited Hulu true crime series. ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Biel at Candy's For Your Consideration event Monday, where she dished on the couple's date night and the secret to keeping their marriage alive, nearly 10 years in.

"It's a really good question, right? Well, I'll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: 'We might be married, but we have to keep dating,' and it's so true," Biel shared. "You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together."

She continued, "It's not always easy, as we all know, but those touch point moments make all the hard times palatable."

It was date night for the pair, who stepped out arm-in-arm for Biel's big premiere. While the mother of two joked that any night where she and Timberlake get to leave their house is date night, they definitely dressed the part, with Biel in a white cropped tank and white wide-legged pants and the "Can't Stop The Feeling" singer in a navy suit, matching paisley shirt and boots.

"It's always fun to celebrate something that you're proud of, and to do it with him and have a glass of wine -- it feels special, it does," Biel gushed.

Biel not only had her husband's support at Monday night's premiere, she drew inspiration from him on the series too. When ET spoke to Biel last month, she said she couldn't agree more with fans who said the curly wig she wears as housewife turned axe murderer, Candy Montgomery, gives major early-NSYNC Timberlake vibes.

"We laughed about it because it looked like the early days of those beautiful curls," the Sinner actress said . "Let's get serious, he had beautiful curls. And his mom, now actually has like, current, really cool hipster short curly hair. It's weird, it kind of resembles both of them. At the same time."

In the miniseries, Biel's character brutally murders her best friend, Betty Gore, played Melanie Lynskey, after engaging in an affair with Betty's husband, Allan. While the murderous miniseries is already getting rave reviews, Biel said she didn't go into making it with any expectations.

"I mean, any kind of nomination feels unbelievable," she said of what it would mean to have Candy get some awards season recognition. "When you're working on a show, you just want to tell the story, and you really cannot think about it in terms of expectations of who will see it and who will like it and what will happen to it. You just can't think about it in those terms -- at all."

Biel continued, "So, you're kind of working in a vacuum. And when people actually like it, it's just startling. You're like, 'Oh my god, really? Me too! I like it too.' I'm a big fan of the show. I think all of our directors and our amazing show runner, Robin and Nick, our co-creator -- I mean, I'm just in awe of these guys. I just love working with these people. So, I'm really proud of it, and it'd be amazing. But also, it would be amazing no matter what. The experience was amazing."

Candy debuts on Hulu with its first episode May 9, followed by one new episode daily until the finale on Friday, May 13.

