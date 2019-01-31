Happy birthday, Justin Timberlake!

The "What Goes Around... Comes Around" singer turned 38 on Thursday, and his wife, Jessica Biel, couldn't help but celebrate with a sweet throwback pic. The Sinner star shared an adorable photo of the pair goofing off underwater.

"Since the days of embarrassing pink ruffled bikinis and underwater photo shoots, you have been infusing my life with so much joy and laughter that I blame YOU for my smile lines. 😊," Biel captioned the snap. "But I wouldn’t trade them for the world. I wear them with pride knowing that I am the luckiest human around to have the honor of hearing your jokes, your words, your voice, every day of my life."

"Happy birthday to the man of my blue ocean dreams. I love you," she added.

Timberlake is spending his birthday with thousands of fans as he performs his Madison Square Garden stop of his Man of the Woods Tour. The GRAMMY winner, instead, enjoyed a night out with Biel on Wednesday night to celebrate -- though it seems his wife had a little trouble staying awake for the festivities.

The 36-year-old actress is hilariously seen dozing off in a video Timberlake posted to Instagram. He captioned the funny clip, "Gotta work tomorrow for my bday so wifey really going all out tonight."

Timberlake and Biel share a 3-year-old son, Silas, together, and are clearly just as in love as they were when they started dating. The singer recently gushed over his love story with the actress last October. Watch below.

