Jessica Chastain is supporting the women of Iran. ET spoke to Chastain at the premiere of her new film, The Good Nurse, Tuesday night, where she shared why she chose to speak out about the ongoing protests in the country, and the importance of using her platform for good.

"It's really important for me to use my platform to amplify anyone's struggle for freedom and peace and safety. And what's happening in Iran right now is heartbreaking to me. I'm following the news every day as I hope everyone is, and my heart's with those girls," Chastain said.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye actress took to social media to shed a light on the protests happening in Iran, following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was murdered by the country's morality police for not wearing her hijab correctly.

"#MahsaAmini is an Iranian woman who was beaten to death last week in a 're-education center' for not wearing her hijab correctly. Her death led to thousands of Iranians taking to the streets, demanding an end to violence and discrimination against women," Chastain began in a September Twitter thread. "Dozens of these protesters have been killed. In an attempt to quiet the noise, journalists on the ground have been arrested, and the Islamic Public of Iran has shut down the internet. But the people of Iran will not be silenced."

"I stand with the women of Iran and will amplify their voices from afar," she added. "When one woman is attacked, it is an attack on us all 🖤."

#MahsaAmini is an Iranian woman who was beaten to death last week in a “re-education center” for not wearing her hijab correctly.



Her death lead to thousands of Iranians taking to the streets, demanding an end to violence and discrimination against women. pic.twitter.com/8OEsuLILeI — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) September 25, 2022

Dozens of these protesters have been killed.



In an attempt to quiet the noise, journalists on the ground have been arrested, and the Islamic Public of Iran has shut down the internet.



But the people of Iran will not be silenced. — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) September 25, 2022

I stand with the women of Iran and will amplify their voices from afar. When one woman is attacked, it is an attack on as all 🖤 — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) September 25, 2022

Calling the ongoing movement in Iran a "women-led revolution," Chastain praised the protesters' strength and sent them love and support as they continue to fight for their freedoms and their rights.

"This is a women-led revolution. And I have such belief in them, and I send them so much strength and love and support," Chastain told ET. "And I think it's incredible what they're doing."

On-screen, the Academy Award-winning actress is amplifying the voice of another heroic, real-life woman, Amy Loughren. In The Good Nurse, Chastain plays Loughren, a nurse who is forced to act as a detective after she learns that one of her colleagues, Charlie Cullen (Eddie Redmayne), is responsible for the murder of dozens of patients over a period of sixteen years -- a murdering spree that spanned across two states and nine hospitals, without Cullen ever being charged.

In addition to the star-studded cast, which included Redmayne, Kim Dickens and more, Loughren was on-hand for the premiere, a moment Chastain called "everything."

"It's part of the reason I wanted to make the film," she explained. "I love using my platform to amplify the stories of women, because I find that [in] this country, for some reason, they haven't been acknowledged up until now. And so, I want to celebrate women's heroism and their incredible stories, and Amy's story is mind-blowing and compassionate.

"And it's a great lesson for us all to see," Chastain continued. "She's a hero."



The Good Nurse will be in select theaters on Oct. 19 and on Netflix Oct. 26.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jessica Chastain Delivers Passionate Speech After Winning Best Actress

Kelly Ripa On Channeling Jessica Chastain for 'Tammy Faye' Sketch

Jessica Chastain Gets Emotional Over Win and Friends' Nominations (Exclusive)

Jessica Chastain Shares Initial Reaction to Her Tammy Faye Transformation (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery