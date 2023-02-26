Jessica Chastain Trips Up Stairs While Accepting SAG Award, Thanks 'Very Nice' Men Who Helped Her (Exclusive)
Jessica Chastain Reacts to Tripping on Stage as She Accepted SAG…
Brian Austin Green on Expanding His Family and New Project ‘Boot…
Madonna Pokes Fun at Her Face Following ‘Surgery’
Selena Gomez Takes Social Media Break After Hailey Bieber and Ky…
Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Message for ‘True Lies’ Cast Ahead of Re…
Leah McSweeney Shuts Down Rumors She Threw Elephant Poop at 'RHU…
Jenna Ortega Shares Regrets About Viral ‘Wednesday’ Dance (Exclu…
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Home Auction Canceled Amid Foreclosure
Rihanna Describes A$AP Rocky Relationship as 'Best Friends With …
Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix Have ‘Parent Trap’ Reunion! (…
'1923’ Stars Brandon Sklenar & Julia Schlaepfer Gush Over Workin…
'Yellowstone': Kevin Costner's Attorney Fires Back at Rumors He’…
Ellen Pompeo 'Super Happy' With Decision to Leave 'Grey's Anatom…
Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Has Not Met His Children Ye…
Courteney Cox Transforms Into a Gen-Z Influencer!
Why Lala Kent Believes Filming 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 'Sav…
NAACP Image Awards 2022: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Empowe…
Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Gets Choked Up Over Mom's Last Wor…
Selena Gomez Reacts to ‘Unnecessary’ Drama With Kylie Jenner and…
Jessica Chastain got a little tripped up at the SAG Awards.
While accepting her award for Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for her work in George & Tammy, Chastain tripped while going up the stairs to the stage. Chastain made a quick recovery, though, and was helped up the steps by Paul Mescal and a few other strapping gentlemen.
ET's Denny Directo spoke to Chastain about the moment just minutes after she won her award, where she brushed off the fall.
"I am the one who never expects this is going to happen," Chastain said of her big win. "Yeah, I fell on the stairs, that's good because some people didn't know that I did."
Chastain, who stunned in an off-the-should fuchsia gown, said it was her dress to blame for the accident. "I was trapped in my dress and I had very nice men helping me, so that was a plus."
Calling the category "stacked," Chastain first thanked her fellow nominees, which included Niecy Nash (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout), Emily Blunt (The English) and Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), and ended it with some words of encouragement for aspiring actors.
"So, I just want to tell everyone who might be struggling at home, to all the actors that I get to meet, keep going, you're one job away," Chastain said. "I look forward to working with you. I'll see you on set, and I love you. Thank you so much."
The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, and streamed live on Netflix's YouTube channel. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete SAG Awards coverage and the full list of winners.
RELATED CONTENT:
2023 SAG Awards: The Complete Winners List
Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza Are Deadpan Twins at 2023 SAG Awards
Christina Applegate's SAG Awards Cane Reads 'FU MS' Amid Health Battle
Related Gallery