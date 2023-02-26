Christina Applegate is not letting her diagnosis define her. The Dead to Me actress hit the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet with a big message.

Stepping out in a long, velvet tuxedo-inspired gown that featured a gorgeous train, Applegate -- who has been battling multiple sclerosis since 2021 -- paired the look with a black-and-white cane with the hashtag "FU MS," written at the bottom. The cane was customized for the occasion and also featured Applegate's name as well as her daughter, Sadie's on it as well.

Appelgate walked the carpet with her 12-year-old, who matched mom in a suit jacket, pants and combat boots. Sadie completed her all-black look with a Fiddler cap.

The appearance comes just weeks after Applegate told the Los Angeles Times that the SAG Awards would mark her last award show as an actor, telling the outlet that she simply doesn't have it in her to deal with the grueling schedule a film or television production requires amid her ongoing battle with MS.

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"It’s my last awards show as an actor probably, so it’s kind of a big deal," Applegate told the L.A. Times. "Right now, I couldn’t imagine getting up at 5:00 a.m. and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set; I don’t have that in me at this moment."

That doesn't mean she's totally stepping out of the spotlight. As for what's next for the 51-year-old actress, Applegate is considering a future in production and development.

"Doing a s**t ton of voice-overs to make some cash to make sure that my daughter’s fed and we’re homed," she added of her upcoming plans.

Sunday's SAG Awards mark Applegate's most recent awards show appearance was at the Critics Choice Awards last month -- her first awards show since her diagnosis.

The 2023 SAG Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26 at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The ceremony will stream live on Netflix's YouTube channel. See the full list of winners here and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete SAG Awards coverage.

