Christina Applegate isn't afraid to give the haters a piece of her mind. The 51-year-old Dead to Me star shared on Twitter that after making the "unfortunate decision" to read the comments on an article about her recent appearance at the Critics' Choice Awards, she told off one troll, who commented on her changing look.

"Of course I told her that it wasn’t nice. This was her reply," Applegate wrote. "What is wrong with people. By the way, I laughed."

She then shared a screenshot of an alleged conversation with the commenter, who wrote, "MS didn't make you look that way a plastic surgeon did. And you are a scammer and are not Christina Applegate. And a bad plastic surgeon at that."

Sooooo I made the unfortunate decision to look at some comments on an article from people mag about me and my kids at the CCA.Of course I told her that it wasn’t nice. This was her reply.What is wrong with people. By the way, I laughed. pic.twitter.com/82De0yPi7o — christina applegate (@1capplegate) January 17, 2023

Ahead of the Critics' Choice Awards, Applegate shared some of her nerves on Twitter.

"So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been to since 2019. And the first since MS. NERVOUS! But grateful to the @CriticsChoicefor including me," she wrote at the time.

So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been to since 2019. And the first since MS. NERVOUS! But grateful to the @CriticsChoice for including me. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) January 12, 2023

Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2021. In the year since her diagnosis, the actress completed work on Dead to Me and got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame -- which was her first event since being diagnosed.

"Shooting [Dead to Me] was the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life," she said in December. "I was diagnosed during shooting and I didn't know what was happening to me. I couldn’t walk. They had to use a wheelchair to get me to set. I was freaking out until someone was like, 'You need a MRI.'"

She added, "Then I found out on a Monday after work that I had MS. A disease that I'm going to have for the rest of my life. And then I started thinking about the last four years and I had very small symptoms."

