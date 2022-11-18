Jessica Henwick is more than ready to return to the MCU if asked!

The actress sat down with ET's Ash Crossan recently to dish on her role in Rian Johnson's upcoming film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and also to respond to Charlie Cox's call for her to reprise her role as Colleen Wing in upcoming Marvel projects.

Cox recently did an interview with The Hollywood Reporter where he opened up about returning to his role as Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and on the upcoming series, Daredevil: Born Again. Cox praised the actors that he worked with during Daredevil's Netflix run, naming Henwick as one of the co-stars he'd like to work with again.

"She’s amazing," he raved in the interview of Henwick, who played Colleen Wing on Iron Fist and The Defenders. "I could also say that about a number of people that I worked with not only on Daredevil, but also on the other shows we did there... So I don’t know what they’re thinking, but I will absolutely put in a good word [for Henwick]. And I did get a lovely text from her the other day saying that she read the news and was thrilled for me."

"I love Charlie," Henwick reiterated to ET. But what about returning to the Marvel world?

"I love playing Colleen," she shared. "It was such a pleasure working with Finn [Jones] and Simone [Missick], and I I love that character so much. If she came back, I mean, I would say yes. Yeah, I would."

In Glass Onion, Henwick stars as Peg, the assistant to Kate Hudson's model-turned-fashion designer, Birdie Jay, and said she pulled from real-life experience and assistants she's worked with in the past. But she also took one moment of inspiration from a famous directing duo.

"There's one moment where I'm stretching in the back of a shot and I took that from the Russo brothers," she recalled with a laugh, having worked with the pair on the Netflix action film The Gray Man. "Because while they're directing, they're like, stretching out their hamstrings and their glutes all the time, and it's just so funny to me that I had to steal it."

However, Henwick said that her "strongest" memories from making Glass Onion were hanging out with her castmates outside of work, noting that even though "the whole thing was a vacation," they did get into "some life-or-death situations."

"I'm just saying that Greece needs street lights for their roads, 'cause they're very curvy and they go into the mountains," she added with a laugh. "Also, ATVs. They need mirrors on the turns around the mountains. It's just a very dangerous place."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will have a limited theatrical release starting Nov. 23 before streaming on Netflix on Dec. 23.

