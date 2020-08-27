After her recent return to social media, Jessica Mulroney is taking a walk down memory lane. The stylist and TV personality took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet throwback snapshot from the royal wedding.

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot in May 2018, Mulroney -- a longtime friend of the actress's -- was on hand with three children, who played a big role in the ceremony. Her daughter, Ivy, was one of the bridesmaids, while her twin sons, Brian and John, served as page boys.

The picture Mulroney shared showed one of her sons flashing a broad smile for the camera while standing behind Markle and holding her veil.

Mulroney lovingly captioned the sweet post, "I see this and pure joy."

The 40-year-old Canadian fashion stylist returned to Instagram earlier this month after a two-month hiatus. The break came after Mulroney found herself in hot water after getting into a feud with fellow influencer Sasha Exeter.

In June, Exeter said Mulroney "took offense" to her call to action amid the Black Lives Matter movement and claimed that Mulroney had used her "textbook white privilege" to send her a "threat in writing."

Mulroney later apologized on Instagram, saying she was "stepping back from social media" and planned to "use this time to reflect, learn and listen."

A source close to Markle told ET at the time that it was "painful" for the Duchess of Sussex to learn that one of her best friends could have made such "misguided and insensitive comments," and that Markle felt Mulroney was "so tone deaf while using her privilege to bully Sasha Exeter."

"She's distanced herself from Jessica because the comments were unacceptable and offensive," a source previously told ET.

The scandal caused Mulroney's CTV show, I Do, Redo, to be canceled and for her work as a contributor on Good Morning America to end. Her husband, Ben Mulroney, stepped down from his anchor role on CTV's Your Morning.

Mulroney made her return to Instagram on Aug. 11 to celebrate her twins' birthday, along with her husband.

"Happy 10th to my twin babies. My incredible family has had to witness their mom in the worst state. These two boys have not left my side and gave me the will to live and work hard when everything fell apart," Mulroney captioned the clip. "They deserve the best birthday 🎂. Only up from here."

See the video below for more on the controversy that led to Mulroney's social media hiatus.

