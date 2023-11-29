New York City witnessed a dazzling display of glamour as Jessica Simpson enjoyed a night out on the town on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old singer showcased her toned physique in a black crop top that highlighted her sculpted tummy. The ensemble was completed with skintight black spandex pants featuring a flattering ruched waistline.

Adding an edge to her look, Simpson donned black cowboy boots with striking red accents and draped herself in a glamorous faux fur overcoat. The mother-of-three accessorized with a sparkly sequined red Chanel purse and oversized hoop earrings, while her bright blonde hair flowed down to her waist.

Gotham/GC Images

Accompanied by a team of security guards, the Dukes Of Hazzard star navigated the streets of the East Village with style and confidence, later arriving back at her hotel.

The night out was not just a celebration of style; it was revealed on Tuesday that Simpson will be honored with the Icon Award at this year's Footwear News Achievement Awards. In anticipation of the event, Simpson posed for a stunning spread in the latest print issue and shared insights into her life, including her venture back into music.

Gotham/GC Images

"An icon is someone who is not afraid to take risks. And often, their choices don't make sense in the immediate, but they're part of an enlightened understanding of the big picture," she tells the outlet, defining what being an icon means to her. "It's someone who transcends a particular time or place and defines a moment."

The 37th annual FN Achievement Awards are set to take place on Wednesday, Nov. 29, in New York City. Simpson's eponymous company launched in 2005, and has achieved remarkable success, boasting over $1 billion in revenue and earning the title of the most successful celebrity licensing brand in history.

During her interview, Simpson expresses her passion for her work and her recent experiences recording music in Nashville.

"It’s like a retreat for me. I get to just crawl up inside my head and embrace my heart," Simpson shares. "I feel so enlightened there. Writing music has become a beautiful therapeutic thing for me that I didn’t know was so natural, but it’s because I haven’t done it in so long. It’s just nice to know that I’m meeting myself back in this place, as a woman, and after going through everything that I’ve been through in my life. There’s a sense of freedom and empowerment."

Simpson, who is set to release new music in early 2024 with a subsequent tour, reflects on her journey as a musician. The upcoming release is anticipated to evoke Y2K nostalgia, bringing her millennial followers back to the MTV TRL era.

It also serves as an opportunity to reintroduce Simpson as a music artist to a generation that may primarily associate her with a successful shoe line or as a reality TV personality from the 2003 MTV series Newlyweds, which also starred her then-husband, Nick Lachey.

RELATED CONTENT: