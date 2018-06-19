Jessica Simpson Cries After Son Ace Breaks His Arm

Jessica Simpson is taking care of her son, Ace, after he broke his arm on Tuesday, she revealed.

The 37-year-old singer Instagrammed a picture of her 4-year-old son at what appears to be a doctor's office, smiling big despite sporting a lime green cast on his left arm.

"This kid is breaking more than hearts these days," she wrote. "#FirstBrokenBone #ICriedMoreThanHeDid #ACEKNUTE."

Just last week, Simpson shared an adorable photo of herself with Ace, after he graduated pre-kindergarten.

My Pre-K Graduate 👨‍🎓😭#ACEKNUTE A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jun 13, 2018 at 2:58pm PDT

ET spoke to Simpson last month in New York City as she was honored at the 40th Annual Outstanding Mother Awards, where she opened up about the most rewarding part of motherhood. The fashion mogul often shares sweet family pics of Ace as well as her eldest child, 6-year-old daughter Maxwell, with husband Eric Johnson.

"The fact that people think I'm doing a pretty good job [as a mother] is the best compliment," Simpson said. "The most rewarding part of being a mother is really just watching my kids grow. It's like, how much knowledge they have about life is just so meaningful to me, and how much heart they put into everything they do. There's just nothing like the innocence of a child."

Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Pic of Her Kids With the New Family Puppy!

Jessica Simpson Celebrates Daughter Maxwell's 6th Birthday With Epic 'Greatest Showman' Party

Jessica Simpson Puts Husband Eric Johnson's Abs on Display in Her Latest Bikini Closet Selfie

Related Gallery