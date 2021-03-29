Jessica Simpson is opening up about her COVID-19 diagnosis. Simpson took to Instagram Monday to share the cover for Take the Lead, an Amazon Original Story essay she says she started working on the day she tested positive for coronavirus. In the Instagram post, the former pop star said that she hoped that her revelation and this essay would "manifest a hopeful conversation" among readers.

"This is the cover of my new Amazon Original Stories essay on self-acceptance, parenthood and overcoming fear called...TAKE THE LEAD. We have all been handed challenges and fears in our lives that, at times, felt like too much to overcome. This past year has been especially intense for me and so many of you. I started writing this essay on the same day I received a positive test result for COVID-19," Simpson revealed.

She shared that the essay, out April 29, details ways to get to the other side of fear.

"I decided instead of being driven by fear, I would manifest a hopeful conversation with you. I felt strong, resilient, and God- inspired through my pen teaching me as I was sharing with you ways to get to the other side of fear."

Take the Lead is the latest from Simpson, who just added a new introduction and several revealing journal entries to the paperback edition of her memoir, Open Book.

In one handwritten entry, the fashion designer journals about how hurt she was when ex-husband, Nick Lachey moved on with someone else shortly after their split. Simpson and Lachey were married from 2002 to 2006. Lachey began dating his current wife, Vanessa Lachey, less than a year later, before they tied the knot in 2011.

"So, Nick, you're with another already? Seems that you forgot the love you spoke to me," she writes. "I'm saddened beyond belief. Alone in the dark, with no one to call my own."

In addition to the new diary entries, which will also cover topics including Simpson's mom jeans controversy, the paperback edition of Open Book includes a new introduction, in which Simpson writes about more about the sexual abuse she experienced as a child.

