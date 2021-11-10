Jessica Simpson Seemingly Teases New Music
Jessica Simpson Teases Her Return to Reality TV With Docuseries …
Zonnique Keeps it Real on Motherhood, Marriage and Reality TV (E…
Gal Gadot Teases Her Kids May Appear Again in 'Wonder Woman 3' (…
Rachael Ray on Her Return to the Studio After 20 Months (Exclusi…
'Kung Fu': Althea Teases Nicky About Her Love Triangle Situation…
Will Smith Explains the Rules of His and Jada's Marriage
Cassandra Peterson Celebrates 40 Years of Elvira (Exclusive)
Hoda Kotb Reacts to Katie Couric's Memoir and Matt Lauer Remarks…
Will Smith Says He Failed Every Woman in His Life
See How Heidi Klum Pays Tribute to Her Favorite Horror Films for…
See Hailey Bieber’s Transformation Into Britney Spears for Hallo…
Oprah's Favorite Things 2021: See What Items Made the List! (Exc…
Judge Judy Says New Show ‘Judy Justice’ Will ‘Bring a Different …
Adele Ranks Beyonce’s Albums, Khloe Kardashian Teases Family’s N…
Emma Thompson Fondly Remembers Alan Rickman During 'Sense & Sens…
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Biniyam Breaks Down In Tears as Ariela Leaves E…
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Make Candid Confessions About Th…
'Batwoman': Ryan Finds Out About Her Birth Mom in Season 3 Premi…
JoJo Siwa Reacts to Her TikTok Mishap (Exclusive)
Jessica Simpson fans may have reason to get really excited. The 41-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to seemingly tease that she has new music coming soon.
In the pic, Simpson holds a microphone that covers her face. She captioned the post simply "11.11," perhaps teasing that some sort of new music will debut on Thursday, Nov. 11.
ET has reached out to Simpson for comment.
Simpson's most recent music came in February 2020, when she included six songs in the audiobook for her memoir, Open Book. Those tracks were Simpson's first in nearly a decade, as she had last released Happy Christmas in 2010.
When ET spoke to Simpson ahead of the release of her memoir, she opened up about how making those six songs was a cathartic experience amid her struggles with alcohol. Simpson recently celebrated four years of sobriety.
"The music is actually everything that inspired me to get sober and write the book," she said. "Because I realized when I was going down into my studio, even though I was in the comfort of my house, I had to drink to numb the pain that I was about to experience to write."
"Songwriting takes me to an honest place, and honestly, I was in a dark place," she added in the book. "I just didn't know it until the words came out of me."
RELATED CONTENT:
Jessica Simpson Shares She's 4 Years Sober in Emotional New Post
Jessica Simpson Says She Was 'Born to Love' Husband Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson's Kids Smile as They Return to In-Person School: Pic!
Related Gallery