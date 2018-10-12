Something tells us Jessica Simpson's new baby girl won't be a picky eater!

ET's Brooke Anderson sat down with the 38-year-old fashion designer ahead of the 25th Annual QVC Presents "FFANY Shoes on Sale" Gala Event at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on Thursday. While Simpson was about to be honored with the inaugural FFANY Fashion Icon Award for leadership in the industry and longstanding commitment to the cause, she couldn't help but dish on her pregnancy with ET -- and reveal that she's craving "everything."

"I crave everything!" confessed Simpson, who announced she was expecting baby No. 3 with husband Eric Johnson last month. "It's like, with a girl, I just want, like, Pop-Tarts and cinnamon rolls and cinnamon gummy bears and sour cherries."

"Bring it on!" she said.

The blonde beauty also uses food for other pregnancy purposes. Just a few days earlier, she shared with fans on her Instagram Story that frozen food has become one of her best pregnancy hacks for swollen feet. "I think it was frozen chicken, it was frozen chicken... alphabetic chicken tenders," she told ET. "My feet were so swollen, I was like, 'What do people do to, like, deflate?' and you use ice. I didn't have an ice pack. I just used chicken."

Instagram

When it comes to other pregnancy tips, Simpson says she doesn't have many. "I kind of just, like, go with it," she said. "I go with the waddle -- Immediately when I found out I was pregnant, I was like, stick the stomach out, pop the hips out and waddle. Just own the waddle."

"Hand on the tummy," she noted. "Not that anybody doesn't know that I'm pregnant, but just to make sure everybody knows there's a baby in there."

Simpson rocked that pose to perfection on Thursday's red carpet. "It does [feel special to get dressed up]. When I'm pregnant, I don't spend a lot of time on myself. I mean, I put a lot of, like, belly butter on. I spend a lot of time on my belly, not so much anywhere else, so it's nice to be pampered," she expressed.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for QVC

As for her big Fashion Icon Award, Simpson still couldn't believe she was recognized with the honor. "It's very surreal to be named an icon. I feel like I haven't done enough red carpets for that or something, but it is such an honor," she said. "I truly feel like being iconic is being, you know, just yourself and being very natural, and really just knowing how to own yourself and no matter if you're in sweats or a T-shirt or a gown, just also exuding the beauty that you feel within."

The soon-to-be mother of three wants everyone to feel that way -- "I'm all about helping others feel their best," she insisted -- and that's why she's getting ready to launch a new perfume and add beauty products to her cosmetics endeavor, Beauty Fiend.

"For the collection, we are going into beauty. So, we're going into color cosmetics, we have a new fragrance coming called Femme, that I wrote a song for with some really great people," Simpson revealed. "It's amazing to be able to finally make people feel beautiful on their skin. It's not just clothing. So, we're expanding. You know, being a Southern girl, I love my makeup."

With that, Simpson headed off to collect her award... and plan the rest of her night. "Frozen chicken nuggets!" she told ET on the red carpet when asked what she had planned next, proving that her pregnancy's always at the top of her mind.

See more on Simpson in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jessica Simpson Reveals the Craziest Questions Her Kids Ask About the New Baby (Exclusive)

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Tease Tour & Give Update on Jessica Simpson's Pregnancy (Exclusive)

How Jessica Simpson's Kids Were a 'Huge Part' of Her Journey to Baby No. 3 (Exclusive)

Related Gallery