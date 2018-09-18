Jessica Simpson Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson will soon be a family of five!

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old entertainer announced on Instagram that she’s pregnant with her third child – and she’s having a girl! Simpson and Johnson’s 6-year-old daughter, Maxwell, and 5-year-old son, Ace, both adorably participated in the gender reveal.

"This little baby girl will make us a family of five," she wrote. "We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life."

What a difference a few years makes! Back in 2015, the fashion mogul told ET that she wasn’t looking to expand her brood. "No more kids on the horizon," she said at that time. "That would freak me out a little bit."

However, just this May, Simpson talked to ET about how rewarding motherhood can be, and how flattered she is that fans think she’s raising her children right. "The fact that people think I'm doing a pretty good job [as a mother] is the best compliment," she gushed. "The most rewarding part of being a mother is really just watching my kids grow. It's like, how much knowledge they have about life is just so meaningful to me, and how much heart they put into everything they do. There's just nothing like the innocence of a child."

Simpson also shared her best parenting hack, which is that she prefers singing the national anthem over lullabies. "Any mother that's a little bit afraid of the lyrics in lullabies, like, 'When the bow breaks, the cradle will fall and down will come baby, cradle and all?' That's scary! You're, like, dropping your baby!" she hilariously pointed out. "So, I just say, sing the national anthem."

Here’s more of ET’s exclusive interview with the soon-to-be mother of three:

