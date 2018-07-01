Jessica Simpson Shares Hilarious Pic of Her Uncomfortably Celebrating Son Ace's 5th Birthday With Parrots
Jessica Simpson is apparently not a fan of parrots.
The 37-year-old singer and fashion mogul threw an epic baseball and parrots-themed fifth birthday party on Saturday for her son, Ace Knute. In some adorably hilarious photos of the party she posted on Instagram, her son looks to be having a blast while posing with some parrots, while Simpson looks like she's about to freak out.
In one Instagram photo, she poses slightly stone-faced with husband Eric Johnson, Ace and daughter Maxwell as parrots sit on their children's heads. In the second, however -- which features a blue parrot on her shoulder as she and Johnson hold a multicolored parrot -- she looks like she's about to jump out of her skin.
She had a good sense of humor about it though, joking about it on Instagram.
"Baseball and Parrots- a five-year-old’s dream come true! #ACEKNUTE #5 #Parrotdise #GreenSox" she wrote next to the first photo on Instagram.
The second photo? "I’m totally comfortable here," she joked.
Ace, who was feted with cake, donuts, some epic decorations and, of course, parrots, appeared to be having a blast through it all.
It looks from the photos like the little tyke has recovered well from a few weeks ago when he broke his arm, an injury that appeared to leave Simpson far more traumatized than he was. In an Instagram post showing Ace in a cast at the time, she added the hashtag, "#ICriedMoreThanHeDid." He also recently graduated from pre-kindergarten and will be heading to kindergarten this fall.
For more on Simpson and motherhood, watch the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Pic of Her Kids With the New Family Puppy!
Jessica Simpson, Khloe & Kim Kardashian and More Celebs Share Sweet Mother's Day Posts
Jessica Simpson Opens Up About the Most Rewarding Part of Motherhood (Exclusive)
Related Gallery