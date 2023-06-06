Jessie J is going public with her relationship. The "Price Tag" singer paid loving tribute to her partner, basketball player Chanan Safir Colman, in an Instagram post confirming his identity as the father of her newborn baby boy.

The 35-year-old musician -- whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish -- welcomed her first child in May, remaining tightlipped on details about the arrival until now.

"Ah f*** it. 🤤 I can’t keep secreetssssss with ALL AH DIS LOVEEEE INSIDE OF MEEEE 😭" Jessie wrote on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of photos with Colman while wishing him a happy Father's Day alongside the flag of Denmark, where the holiday is celebrated on June 5. Colman is part Danish and Israeli and, according to an interview with Sports Rabbi, was raised in Copenhagen.

In a comment on the video, Colman sweetly replied: "❤️❤️❤️ thanks baby! And what a 1st father's day it was. And JEEEESH almost forgot hot you looked pregnant🥰🤤😍!"

The loved-up video comes days after Jessie first acknowledged Colman publicly on social media.

"I struggle to keep things private," Jessie wrote on her Instagram Story over the weekend, set against a photo of Colman holding her hand as she delivered their son via C-section. "I want to protect people I love and keep it for just myself... And then so often I think f*** it because life is short but don't want to regret it. Once you open the door you can't close it."

In the since-expired Instagram Story, captured in a screenshot via People, Jessie revealed that she met Colman "weeks after" she suffered a miscarriage in 2021.

"Like a beam of light. He lit up my dark days. It was a whirlwind kind of love and a miracle that we fell pregnant naturally with not one issue during," she wrote. "Grateful doesn't cut it. He has given me many of the best gifts of my life. He didn't let go of my hand on this day and I wouldn't have been able to go through it without him."

She concluded her post by praising Colman as, "The calm to my crazy. The peace to my fear. The Daddy to my baby. Thank you."

Jessie also recently gave fans a look at her expectations vs. reality of childbirth, offering a video from her hospital room as she performed her own rendition of the TikTok-viral "Baby Mama Dance."

"I spent 9 months prepping for a natural birth," she shared. "Strict food, the epi no, yoga, swimming, hypnobirthing methods. I had a tens machine, a birthing comb, I wanted a pool birth ideally with no medication. BUT this was MY plan to stay disciplined and focused. I knew full well it could and would most likely go in a completely different direction."

While her birth preferences were specific, Jessie said that her ultimate "birth plan" involved "surrendering to the safest way for my baby boy to arrive."

Just before her due date, Jessie's ultrasound showed that her child was "completely the wrong way around and stuck as he was a little chunkier than your average and long." Despite her best efforts to naturally turn him around, "he said, 'Nah mum I wanna make an entrance out the roof, not the front door.'"

The "Bang Bang" singer said that she was "advised to have a planned C-section for the safest birth."

Despite the change in plans, Jessie happily reported that the end result of a healthy child was all she needed.

"I guess I’m sharing this because so many people have said 'Do you feel like you missed out on the birth you wanted?'" she wrote. "I had a birth and it was everything I wanted because I got him at the end of it, that’s all that matters."

In her earlier post announcing the birth of her child, Jessie was clearly soaking in all the new mama feels.

"A week ago my whole life changed. My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size," she said in her Instagram Story at the time. "The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love. He’s magic. He is all my dreams come true. He is my whole [world emoji]. He and I are both doing great. I am soaking up every second and still can't believe he is real, here and mine."

Prior to her pregnancy journey, Jessie had been in a lengthy on-off romance with actor Channing Tatum. The pair were first linked in 2018 and split for good in 2020.

